Wicked Media Lies and Distortions

GBPA Office Complex in Freeport Grand Bahama

The Editor Bahamas Press 4th March 2026

Dear BP.

On 3rd March 2026, the Tribune and Guardian newspapers had almost identical headlines asserting that the Bahamas Government had lost its arbitration action against the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA). For those who only read headlines, that was all that they needed to flood the airwaves and social media with what has been conclusively proven to be lies.

The question that needs to be explored is why the media, in the face of their misrepresentations being exposed as only half of the story, continue to purvey this misinformation? The answer, as is always the case with the Tribune and Guardian, is biased reporting and an almost visceral hatred of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and all its work, a well as to cause upset in our community. Regrettably, framing the news in this way has a deleterious effect on our society.

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report (2025) found that audiences increasingly feel uncertain about distinguishing truth from falsehood, which undermines confidence in all media sources. It is therefore useful for us to explore more deeply what motivated these misleading headlines and perhaps why this despicable act gained such traction before it was soundly proven to be yet another act of media overreach.

Biased news reporting erodes public trust in several interconnected ways:

1. Distortion of Reality

Narrative bias: Outlets frame events to fit a preferred storyline, which can mislead audiences about the true nature of events.

Selection bias: Certain stories are amplified while others are ignored, creating a skewed perception of reality. This selective coverage fosters suspicion that the public isn’t getting the full picture.

2. Confusion and Misinformation

When people encounter conflicting accounts of the same event, they struggle to discern what is accurate.

3. Polarisation and Echo Chambers

Biased reporting reinforces ideological divides by catering to specific audiences.

This deepens polarisation, as people gravitate toward outlets that confirm their worldview, reducing exposure to balanced perspectives.

4. Decline in Institutional Trust

News media are seen as gatekeepers of democracy. When they appear partisan or manipulative, trust in broader institutions (government, academia, even science) suffers by association.

Over time, this can weaken civic engagement and democratic resilience.

Ironically, the antidote to this barrage of misinformation and lies is investigative journalism, which, interestingly, while bias erodes trust, retains strong appeal. Audiences value reporting perceived as rigorous, transparent, and free of corporate or political agendas, suggesting that credibility can be rebuilt through accountability and depth. Alas, watching the clown shows at Government pressers and the repetitive, asinine and obviously planted questions asked by our journalists, don’t hold your breath.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown