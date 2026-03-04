PRIME MINISTER DAVIS PUTS PENSION SECURITY FIRST WITH A NEW LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Hon. Philip Brave Davis KC.

NASSAU| In order to ensure the long-term stability of public finances and a secure future for public officers, the Government led by Prime Minister Philip Davis is taking decisive steps toward comprehensive pension reform.

The Prime Minister announced today that the Government will introduce a new legislative framework for the pension system, in response to projections indicating that state pension obligations could reach $4.1 billion over the next six years. The reform represents a timely and responsible approach to managing growing financial commitments, while keeping the dignity and security of pensioners at the forefront.

The new legislation will enable a transition from the existing model to a modern, funded, defined contributory pension system—a change that, according to the Government, will deliver greater transparency, fairness, and sustainability.

Speaking during the presentation of the mid-year budget statement in the House of Assembly, Prime Minister Davis noted that pension and gratuity payments already account for a significant share of recurrent expenditure, underscoring the need for structural reform.

He further advised that the Ministry of Finance has prepared a White Paper, which will be published soon and will serve as a key guiding document for the future of the public pension system.

“This is an important milestone in our commitment to building a modern pension system that protects public officers while strengthening the country’s fiscal stability,” the Prime Minister said.

The White Paper outlines a clear and balanced framework under which both employees and the Government will contribute, with contributions credited to individual pension accounts. The system includes protection against negative investment returns, immediate vesting of employee contributions, and graduated vesting of employer contributions.

Additionally, the reform provides flexible options for the payment of retirement benefits, as well as protection for families in cases of death or permanent disability.

Through this initiative, the Government of Prime Minister Davis once again affirms its commitment to responsible governance, long-term planning, and safeguarding those who have served the nation.