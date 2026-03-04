IS FNM IN TROUBLE ON LONG ISLAND?

Long Island FNM MP Adrian Gibson

by Bahamaslatest.com

CLARENCE TOWN, Long Island – The political landscape of Long Island is shifting as rumors of a potential independent run by incumbent MP Adrian Gibson gain traction. Bahamas Latest has found out that Gibson is planning to announce his independent candidacy as early as next week. Today, FNM Leader Michael Pintard was caught off guard with the question about possible independent candidacy of Gibson, but he has expressed confidence in the party’s ability to retain the seat. However, the decision to ratify Dr. Andre Rollins as the official candidate has created a “perfect storm” for an independent challenge.

Gibson’s independent campaign is increasingly viewed by analysts as a realistic and formidable scenario that could challenge the traditional two-party dominance on the island.

History in Long Island suggests that the electorate values local identity and personal representation often as much as party affiliation. Adrian Gibson, who has held the seat since 2017 and refers to himself as “Long Island through and through,” has a deep-rooted personal connection to the constituency that may transcend the FNM brand.

The 2017 election saw former FNM MP Loretta Butler-Turner run as an independent after her nomination was revoked. While she was unsuccessful, the move demonstrated that Long Island is a place where incumbents are willing to test the “Independent” waters when sidelined by the central party.

Gibson has been the face of Long Island for nearly a decade. For many residents, he is the primary point of contact for infrastructure, disaster relief, and community support, creating a personal “incumbency loyalty” that a new party standard-bearer like Dr. Rollins will have to work hard to dismantle.

FNM Leader Michael Pintard’s careful language, referring to Gibson as a “valued member” despite ratifying his replacement, suggests the party knows it cannot afford to alienate Gibson’s base.

The ratification of Dr. Andre Rollins brings a high-profile, outspoken figure back to the FNM ticket. While Rollins has national name recognition and a history of challenging the status quo, he enters Long Island as an outsider to the current local administration. This creates a vacuum that an independent Gibson could fill by positioning himself as the “true” voice of Long Island against “New Providence” party politics.

The Road to 2026: What’s at Stake?

A split in the FNM vote between Dr. Rollins and an independent Adrian Gibson could create a rare opening for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) or a third-party surge. However, in a constituency that has historically leaned heavily toward the FNM, the real battle may be a civil war of loyalty.