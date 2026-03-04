THE LIGHTBOURNE FAMILY RECEIVES THEIR OWN LIVING SPACE – PM DAVIS VISITS

More new homeowners for Bahamians EMPOWERED BY Philip BRAVE DAVIS!

NASSAU| The young couple had applied twice for housing, and toward the end of the year, they were surprised to receive a call from the Ministry of Housing notifying them that their application had been approved.

Prime Minister Philip Davis visited the Lightbourne family in their new home, and the couple shared their joy and pride at finally having a place of their own.

“At first, we applied twice, then we kept praying, and before the year ended, we received a call from the Ministry of Housing. We thought it was a joke, but it turned out to be true. We are grateful to God for hearing our prayer, especially as a young married couple. We received our home in our third year of marriage,” said Brytthany Lightbourne.

Prime Minister Philip Davis congratulated them and emphasized, “Owning a home means stability, dignity, and the opportunity to build a stronger future. That is why our government is focused on expanding access to quality and affordable housing, so more Bahamian families can have the same opportunity.”