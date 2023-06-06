Local The 54th Annual Long Island Regatta — Closing Ceremony, Salt Pond, Saturday, June 3, 2023… Jun 6, 2023 0 810 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Class A winners — ‘New Legend’ — celebrate! Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis enjoys a dance, and the camaraderie at the Long Island Regatta. Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting, with remarks during the Long Island Regatta’s Closing Ceremony. Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith (right) makes trophy presentation to David Knowles, Skipper of ‘New Legend,’ winner of the Governor General’s Cup Race.