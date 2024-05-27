The $80 million Bimini Airport Project gets underway…

Mr Emile Knowles, Hon. Kingsley Smith and Mr Jeremy Ebie

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Public Works and Utilities and Family Island Affairs hosted a press conference and $7 million contract signing at the ministry’s head offices on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The contract signing was between the Bimini Airport Development Partners and Knowles Construction Company for the civil works component of the South Bimini International Airport development project.

Mr. Jeremy Ebie, director, Bimini Airport Development Partners, and Mr. Emile Knowles, president, Knowles Construction Company, are pictured signing the contract. Both parties of the contract guaranteed the best work to Bimini, the Bahamas Government, and all Bahamians.

They are also pictured standing with Member of Parliament for West End and Bimini, Kingsley Smith (center), with Mr. Knowles, left, and Mr. Ebie, right. (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)