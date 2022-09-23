The Chinese Embassy hosts a Reception to observe the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

Pictured in the group photo, from left: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Usha Pitts, Mrs. Dorothea Munroe, the Hon. Wayne Monroe, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Her Excellency Dai Qingli, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper, Mrs. Cecilia Cooper, Hon. Shanendon Cartwright, and Hon. Basil McIntosh.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China was celebrated in a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas and Ambassador to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Her Excellency Dai Qingli, September 22, 2022.

The event, held at Margaritaville Beach Resort, was attended by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper, Mrs. Cecilia Cooper, Minister of National Security the Hon.Wayne Monroe and Mrs. Dorothea Munroe, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources the Hon. Vaughn Miller, Minister of State for the Environment the Hon. Basil McIntosh, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Shanendon Cartwright, MOTIA Global Relations Consultant Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, and other officials.

Also in attendance was US Embassy Charge d’Affaires a.i., Mrs. Usha E. Pitts.