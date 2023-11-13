The Deputy to the Governor General pays last respects to the late Dr. Michael Perry Gomez

Deputy to the Governor General, Ruby Ann Darling paid last respects to the late Rt. Hon. Dr. Michael Perry Gomez

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy to the Governor General, Ruby Ann Darling paid last respects to the late Rt. Hon. Dr. Michael Perry Gomez, former Member of Parliament for North Andros & the Berry Islands, also former Minister Health, at Lie-in-State ceremonies in the Foyer of the House of Assembly on Monday, November 13, 2023.

An Official Funeral will be held at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road, on November 14, with interment in St. Agnes Cemetery.

The service will be broadcast live via the ZNS radio network from St. Agnes Anglican Church beginning at 11:00am. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)