Woman dies in ferry boat sinking…

Scenes from that ferry sinking this morning.

NASSAU| Cruise ship passengers on a Blue Lagoon Island excursion were left in shock on Tuesday morning when their tour boat sank as a result of a large wave, leaving a 75-year-old woman dead.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force reported that a double-deck pleasure craft experienced difficulties while en route to Blue Lagoon Island. The cause of the woman’s death is not known.

“Approximately half an hour into the journey, the vessel faced rough seas in the vicinity, leading to it taking on water and ultimately becoming submerged just outside Blue Lagoon,” she explained.

Blue Lagoon Island issued the following statement:

“Today at approximately 11am, a vessel from Blue Lagoon Island started taking on water and became partially submerged.



The incident occurred as it was approaching and near to the island. Emergency teams from the island quickly arrived to render assistance.



Passengers and 5 staff members were located and brought to the island and two passengers were taken to the hospital for additional care. All onboard are accounted for.



The Royal Bahamas Defense Force, Blue Lagoon, and other vessels all assisted in getting people to shore and we are grateful for their help.

Passengers onboard were all cruise ship guests.“

It has been confirmed by the authorities that the vessel, operated by Blue Lagoon Island, was equipped with life vests. Fortunately, the double-decker boat did not completely submerge due to the shallow water. The water around Blue Lagoon Island is approximately 20 feet deep.