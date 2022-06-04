The late “Smokey 007” grandson is that 13-year-old victim shot dead on Friday

Quinton McKenzie

NASSAU| BP has now identified that 9th grade student who was shot and killed with a stray bullet just outside the Uriah McPhee School near Williams Lane in Kemp Road on Friday.

The victim we are learning is 13-year-old Quinton McKenzie. He was shot to the back of the head with a stray bullet when a gunman opened fire at a gambling table nearby; after losing money.

Only BP will tell you that young Quinton is the grandson of the late popular singer Leroy “Smokey 007” Mckenzie.

Bahamas Press believes the carriers of these many lethal weapons in the country must be put away if only for the safety of the children

We ga report and let yinner decide!