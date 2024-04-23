The Remnant Tabernacle of Praise Celebrates 25 Years of Service

First Sanctuary to be named after founding pastor – Community giveback day on May 4th

Pastor Melvin Grant of The Remnant Tabernacle of Praise.

Nassau| In 1999, The Remnant Tabernacle of Praise was formed, and now twenty-five years later, the church is celebrating it silver jubilee with three nights of services, a community outreach day, and the naming of its first sanctuary building.

Commenting on the church’s anniversary, Pastor Melvin Grant said, “This is indeed a amazing milestone that is meant to be celebrated. “He will finish what he started”, that is our theme taken from Philippians 1: 3-6.”

The country will be hosting the World Relays during the time of the church’s anniversary and Grant likened the ministry at the Remnant as a race. “Right now, I am serving on the second leg of this pastoral journey, having been passed the baton over a decade ago.”

The Remnant has always maintained a strong connection to the community, and its facility was constructed to be able to reach and minister to those in need. The Remnant has a multi-purpose campus, inclusive of two sanctuaries, a preschool and primary school, a gymnasium, an indoor basketball court, conference room and kitchen facilities. A special feature at the church is its “Barnabas Closet” which is consistently stocked with clothing and food supplies. “On any given day, persons will stop by seeking assistance, and although we pray and counsel, w want to ensure that we are meeting people at their point of need,” continued Grant.

In its spirit of community, the church will host a free outreach fair on Saturday May 4 th from 10am to 3pm on the church’s grounds where furniture, clothing, food and much more will be distributed to those in need. “We encourage you to tell a friend and share the information about our free outreach fair, so we can reach as many persons as possible.”

The Remnant will be honoring a number of its members for their service. The church has numerous ministries with a strong outreach. The Remnant has been known for its outreach ministry at Retirement Park, outreach in the Family Islands, and its partnership with children’s homes.

“There are many in our congregation that have given unselfishly to our church and our community, and we will be honoring them for their service, through the unveiling of our Commemorative Wall, with some being honored posthumously.

We will also name several classrooms in honor of those who have served. A big part of our ministry is acknowledging those that have served and blazed trails, Grant ended.

The anniversary celebrations will kick off on May 1 st with guest speaker Dr. Cleopatra Williams of Life Changers Ministries International. The church’s first sanctuary located on the eastern end of its property will be named in honor of its founding pastor, Dr. Kendal C. Stubbs, who served with distinction from 1999 until his passing in 2012. Bishop Denczil Rolle of Life Worship Center and Rev. Trajean Jadorette, moderator of the Bethel Baptist Association and Pastor of New Covenant Baptist Church will be the guest speakers on May 2 nd and 3 rd respectively. Pastor Rickeno Moncur of the newly formed Revolution Church will bring the word at the anniversary service on May 5 th .

The Remnant Tabernacle of Praise is located on number 309 Carmichael Road. Nightly anniversary services will begin at 7pm, and the church’s anniversary service will be held on Sunday, May 5 th , at 3pm. The public is invited to attend, services will also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. The church assembles each Sunday at 11am for regular worship services. For more information, please contact the church’s office at 361-4294 or follow us on Facebook.