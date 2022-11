Scenes from that fatality on Fire Trail Road west.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now reporting a traffic fatality on Firetrail west on the side of Inland.

A male driver who was collecting items in the area was ejected out of his vehicle on impact with another vehicle head-on.

Now according to police the driver who died was overtaking on the wrong side of the street when he crashed into a Honda CRV. Four others were taken to hospital following the mishap.

