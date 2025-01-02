Traffic fatality on in West End claims the life of toddler…

Crash in West Grand Bahama

FREEPORT| Traffic police are reporting another fatal accident this time on Grand Bahama Island.

Bahamas Press is learning a toddler has succumbed to his injuries following a three car collision in the Bootle Bay West End community.

From what we know several persons were left injured and had to be transported via ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

The head on collision was so bad til one of the vehicles burst into flames on impact.

This latest incident records the second fatality for the year; the first being a fatality on University Drive which claimed the life of a male Honda FIT driver.

Meanwhile, around 4am on New Year’s Day police found a red Nissan March vehicle in Lake Cunningham. It is reported that the driver lost control in the vehicle and crashed into the lake. The vehicle was removed, however, no occupants were found inside. Police are asking the public if they know the driver of the vehicle with registered license plate AS8738 to please contact them. No body was found in the lake. Perhaps the vehicle was stolen. WE DON’T KNOW!

Someone please help the police here.

We report yinner decide!