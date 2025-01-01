Five Bahamians named by His Majesty King Charles III in New Year’s Honour

His Majesty King Charles III

Her Excellency, The Most Honourable Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, O.N., DCMG, is pleased to advise that His Majesty King Charles III has graciously recognized the exemplary services and contributions to the People of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and on the occasion of the King’s 2025 New Year Honours has conferred the following Chivalry Awards:

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Demetrious George Mosko. For services to the Business Sector.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

The Reverend Diana Eloise Francis. For services to Religion and Youth Work.

Bishop Godfrey Randolph Williams. For services to Religion and Community Work.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Bishop Hensel Ruthnell Kemp. For services to Religion.

Dr. Inez Rolle. For services to Religion.