Twenty-year-old jailed for sexing and impregnating girl, 12

NASSAU| A 20-year-old man accused of getting his jail bait girlfriend pregnant has been denied bail.

Jakyle Barry allegedly began having sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old girl in August 2021. They allegedly had sex for the last time in July 2022.

The alleged victim is now 13 and is six months pregnant.

Although Barry isn’t accused of forcing himself on the girl, she couldn’t consent because she’s under age 16.

Barry, a heavy-duty equipment operator, faced 11 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain today.

He did not have to enter pleas to the charges. Barry was remanded in custody until November 23.