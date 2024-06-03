University of the Bahamas Commencement 2024 at Atlantis Resort…

Class of 2024

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The University of The Bahamas held its annual Spring Commencement Ceremony on Thursday afternoon, May 30, 2024 at the Imperial Ballroom, Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. Over 600 graduates were present to receive their diplomas and degrees.

Scores of family members, friends and loved ones witnessed the conferment. In attendance were: UB President (Actg.) Janyne Hodder; Chairperson of Board of Trustees, Allyson Maynard-Gibson; Governor General Her Excellency Dame Cynthia Pratt; Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis; Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; and Commencement Speaker, Ambassador-at-Large His Excellency Gerry Deveaux. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)