Veteran Bahamian Dentist Appointed Top Post in Bermuda

Dr Joy C. Pickstock

BERMUDA| Retired Dental Public Health Consultant with the Ministry of Health, Bahamas, and Senior Dentist at Faith Dental Centre, Dr. Joy C. Pickstock has been appointed Chief Dental Officer, Government of Bermuda.

Dr. Pickstock takes up her position later this month July, 2023.

In 1982, Dr. Pickstock enrolled in the Meharry Medical College, School of Dentistry in Nashville, Tennessee and graduated in 1986 as the first Bahamian female dentist of the institution.

Dr. Joy received a Commonwealth Fellowship to pursue the specialty of Dental Public Health which she obtained in 1994.

Dr. Pickstock rose thru the ranks of dental officer and Senior dental officer to become consultant in Dental Public Health after specialization in the field.

She currently holds the position of dental public health consultant (retired) and holds the distinction of being the first Bahamian female dentist employed within the government service and the only trained specialist in dental public health.

In 2002, she was the youngest health professional honored as a “Health Hero” during the 100th Anniversary of The Pan American Health Organization, for contributions in the field of dentistry.

Her last post in the public service was, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, where she spent 11 years as the noncommissioned dental consultant/surgeon in charge.

Of the 37 years in the dental profession, Dr. Pickstock, retired from the public service in 2018 after serving the people of The Bahamas for over 32 years. In addition to her long public service career, Dr. Pickstock has been involved with the Bahamas Dental Association having served in every position of the association, the Bahamas Dental Council member and led the region as past president of CARDA (Caribbean Atlantic Regional Dental Association), Regional VP of Commonwealth Dental Association (CDA), and the country’s longest serving female representative to the International Dental Federation (FDI).

In October 2012, she received the Fellow of the American College of Dentists (FACD), and in 2018 received a Fellowship of the International College of Dentists (FICD). She is the first Bahamian dentist and first female dentist to receive dual fellowship into these distinguished organizations of service and ethics.