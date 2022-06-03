Young 13 -year-old shot dead on Kemp Road as gunman fired 10 round at gambling table!

13-year-old shot dead through Williams Lane in Kemp Road.

A senseless killing of a child unfolded in the Freetown community this afternoon leaving one dead.

A male child was shot to the back of his head after a gambling game went south through Williams Lane just outside the grounds of Uriah McPhee Corner.

We understand, the person who lost his money left the game and later returned and opened fire into the crowd. Some 10 violent shots were fired.

Sounds of Police and Ambulance sirens quifkly filler the neighbourhood and dead on the grass was the child with money still clinched in his hands.

