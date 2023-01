Sebastian Walcott with parents Jeffery and YaEI Walcott

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is sounding congratulations to Jeffrey and YaEl Walcott and their son Sebastian who signed an MLB contract today with Texas Rangers!

Sebastian a great example of a young Bahamian athlete from humble beginnings, who is working hard and dreaming big!

Sebastian is one of 34 young Bahamians who have gone through the International Elite program and developed his athletic skills in baseball through JBLN locally. Congrats again!

242 to The World!

