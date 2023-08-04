Boston Whaler Owners Host Charity Event to Donate Thousands to Abaco Islands Non-Profit in Support of Special Needs Students

ABACO, BAHAMAS – August 4, 2023 – Boston Whaler recently held its annual event, “Journey to the Abacos,” where owners gathered to celebrate their love for the brand, learn more about their custom-crafted vessels and share in their passion of philanthropy. This year, Whaler owners gave back to the islands supporting Every Child Counts through a charity event raising thousands of dollars for children with special needs.

Every Child Counts is a private school located in Abaco, Bahamas that focuses on providing an alternative learning environment for children with special needs. It was founded more than 20 years ago and continues to be the only resource of its kind serving the chain of islands and keys that make up the Abacos. It is fully funded based on donor support and events like the Boston Whaler charity event help guarantee they secure the needed investment to continue their mission of positively impacting students.

“Funding is extremely important for our current and future success,” said Nicole DeNaridin, an administrator with Every Child Counts. “Specialized staff are critical for the development of our students. We would really like to ensure our students are getting what they need, and that type of funding goes right to the ability to recruit people who understand special needs and can support the students properly.”

“When our owners get together, it’s always a meaningful opportunity to connect and share our passion for on-water adventure but being able to give back and see the generosity of owners through this event is truly heartwarming,” said Lenn Scholz, president of Boston Whaler. “Every Child Counts is a one-of-a-kind organization and to be able to contribute to the future of its mission through the fun of the Abaco Owner Rendezvous is truly fulfilling. We look forward to seeing how they expand year-over-year and grow their impact on students’ lives.”

Every Child Counts continues to grow and has now expanded beyond the original primary and secondary school to offer its graduates a post-education training program and is planning on opening residential services within the next two years. To learn more about their programs and how you can support their future, visit Facebook.com/ECCAbaco.