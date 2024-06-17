Centreville Primary School, renamed the Judith P. Thompson Primary School

Mrs Judith Thompson presented a portrait from PM Philip Davis and Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Centreville Primary School, Collins Avenue, was renamed the Judith P. Thompson Primary School, on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis was keynote speaker during the official renaming ceremony in honour of Mrs. Judith Thompson, former principal. It was a testament to the impact Mrs. Thompson has had in her 30 years as leader of a school that nurtured many Bahamians.

The special event was attended by area MP and Minister Hon Jomo Campbell and Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin.