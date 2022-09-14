Davis Labour Friendly Government Delivers Three-year labour agreement with Customs and Immigration…

Minister of Economic Affairs Hon. MICHAEL Halkitis and FS Simon Wilson. Minister Pia Glover Rolle and Union President Sloane Smith.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Customs and Immigration Union signed a three-year industrial agreement with the government Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Speaking on behalf of the government was the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of State for the Public Service, who said the signing was significant for all involved — the union, the government, and the workers because it showed the government was living up to its mandate of being for the people, and that it sought harmonious tripartite relationships.

“The government is about ensuring labour issues are resolved quickly and amicably,” said State-Minister Glover-Rolle.

Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union President Mr. Sloane Smith said “this is a great day thanks to Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis.”

Signing on behalf of the government were Sen. the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs, and Financial Secretary Simon Wilson. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)