DPM attends opening of Olde Nassau Cafe, downtown

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, the Hon. Fred Mitchell attended the grand opening of Olde Nassau Cafe, Parliament Street, downtown.

Shown at the opening, from left: Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis; Minister Fred Mitchell; Aniska Barnett, Owner of Olde Nassau Cafe; Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper; Sir Michael Barnett; and April and Donald Saunders, former MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, as daughters of the owner Anishka Barnett look on, is photographed adding his wall signature, at the grand opening, and also pictured with artist Tamara Cargill. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)