Jamaican national accused in the 2021 murder of Omar Penn Aka Punch charged in court on Grand Bahama…

Omar Penn AKA Punch

FREEPORT| News coming out of Grand Bahama Island today confirms the arraignment of a Jamaican for the murder of a Bahamian in Freeport back in 2021.

25-year-old Jamaican national, Rick Crosby, was brought before Magistrate Laquay Laing in Freeport earlier this afternoon charged with the February 2021 murder of Omar Penn. Crosby was not required to enter a plea and bail was rejected. Crosby was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 8, 2023.

The incident unfolded outside an Island Luck branch near Blvd Service Station East Sunrise Highway in Freeport Grand Bahama.

