Will Bahamian suspect in child porn ring attempt to flee back to the Bahamas?

CANADA| Former St Andrew’s School student Richard Spurlock who fled the Bahamas but was arrested in Canada on serious sexual offenses involving kids back in November is now on bail and some believe will try return to the Bahamas.

Bahamas Press is now warning local authorities in the capital to be on the lookout. We at BP ga be on the lookout and we warn our Canadian sources to take note.

Spurlock was arrested in a major series of arrest of some 107 individuals connected to a children’s porn underworld arrested in the last year according to the Toronto Sun. The paper confirmed that some of the victims involved infants.

A month-long, province-wide blitz targeted online child sexual predators — dubbed Project Maverick — and resulted in 107 arrests in October 2022.

Investigations saw 27 policing partners conduct 255 investigations, complete 168 search warrants, and seize 1,032 devices.

“In total, 428 charges were laid against 107 people,” the Ontario Provisional Police (OPP) said in a statement.

“During the investigations, 61 victims were identified and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance, while an additional 60 children were safeguarded.”

The OPP said 175 investigations are still ongoing and additional charges may be laid.

