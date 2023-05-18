Minnis claims the foreign treasure explorer had to tell him as PM he cheated Bahamians!? WHAT IS THIS?!

NASSAU| So former PM Hubert Minnis told Parliament on Wednesday that it was the explorer, who he gave the license to discover treasure in the Bahamian waters to, was the one who advised him (when he was PM) that the Bahamian people were being robbed when the treasure was found.

Minnis could LIE, Eh?

You mean to tell you the explorer had more concern for Bahamians than Minnis?

And why did it take a Davis Government to expose this deal by Minnis and the group?

The discovery was made by Allen Exploration along with a team of marine archaeologists and divers from both Bahamas and United States.

We keep telling yall…Minnis does LIE! But hey its his story to parliament not ours!

We report yinner decide!