New Freeport Airport Development Company Established to Oversee Construction of World-Class Airport in Grand Bahama 

BIG PLANS COMING FOR GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND WITH THE DAVIS NEW DAY!

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper

NASSAU, Bahamas (23 Aug. 2022) – The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) in a statement on Sunday, 21 August, announced the appointment of a seven-member board of directors for the newly established Freeport Airport Development Company (FAD) as a part of the Government’s commitment to rebuild and manage the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA).

The Freeport Airport Development Company (FAD) will function similarly to the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), overseeing the management and redevelopment of the GBIA. In addition to overseeing the redevelopment of the new airport, the Board will serve as the evaluation committee of proposals shortlisted for Private Public Partnership (PPP) for the redevelopment of the Grand Bahama Airport.

DPM Cooper said in the statement that the creation of FAD is a fulfillment of The Government of The Bahamas’ promise to ensure GBIA is rebuilt as soon as possible.

“It was a major pledge of our administration to restore the economic vitality of Grand Bahama, and a new state-of-the art airport is a critical part of that restoration,” he said. “The goal will be to build a sustainable, resilient, modern facility that will facilitate the return of US pre-clearance and smoothly handle the increased air traffic that is continuing to come on stream for Grand Bahama.”

Terah Rahming, a certified public accountant with a wealth of experience in business and finance, has been appointed Chairman of FAD. Rahming will provide oversight of all aspects of the airport’s redevelopment.

Board members include Peter Rutherford, Managing Director of the Airport Authority; Attorney Cassietta McIntosh; Elbert Hepburn, a Businessman; Forrester Carroll, a Businessman; Julian Sawyer, an Engineer; Airline Executive Harold Williams; and a representative from the Tourism Development Company.

The Grand Bahama Airport which sustained extensive damages during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 was purchased by the Bahamas Government in 2021 through the Airport Authority. Completion of the redevelopment of the airport is slated for 2025 according to DPM Cooper. The new state-of-the-art airport will be instrumental in facilitating the projected growth and expansion of tourism to the island of Grand Bahama.