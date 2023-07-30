Police report details on double shooting on Peter Street…

file photo

NASSAU| Police are investigating a recent shooting incident, that has left a 33 year old man dead, and a 23 year old male of Foster Street hospitalized.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday 30th July, 2023 on Peter Street, west of East Street.

Preliminary reports indicate, that the 23 year old male was standing on the outside of his home

on Peter Street, when he was approached by a male dressed in dark coloured clothing who

emerged from a nearby track road.

It is reported that the suspect fired gunshots in the direction of the victim, which resulted in the 23 year old being shot to the thigh.

It is further reported that as the assailant fled the area, through the same nearby track road, he encountered two (2) males whom he opened fire on. One of the males was unharmed; however,

the second male, a 33 year old of Peter Street was shot to the upper body.

Both victims were transported to the hospital via private vehicles, where the 23 year old remains in

stable condition; however, the 33 year old succumbed to his injuries.

