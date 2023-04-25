TWO MEN ON BAIL FOR SERIOUS OFFENSES SHOT DEAD WHILE BEING MONITORED…

POLICE SEEKS SUSPECTS FOR THE COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDE – both men shot dead were monitored with ankle bracelets and on bail for murder!

NASSAU!| Police in New Providence, are aggressively investigating two separate Homicides, which has resulted in the deaths of two adult males ages 23 and 24.

The incidents reportedly occurred simultaneously at 2:30.p.m. on Tuesday April 25th 2023.

First Incident: According to information received, police were alerted via its Shot Spotter Technology to the area of Minnie Street off Wulff Road. It was there where they met the lifeless

body of a male lying in the streets with multiple gunshot injuries to the upper body.

Preliminary reports revealed, that while driving north on Wulff Road a small white van pulled

across the victim’s vehicle.

Moments later a male exited the van armed with a handgun and opened fire on the victim. In an effort to evade the shooter, the victim exited his vehicle and attempted to run. While doing so, he was pushed by the suspect who shot him about the body, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS personnel were contacted and responded. Checks of the victim were made, where they found no signs of life.

Notably, the victim was outfitted with an ankle monitor device and is known to the police for a

number of serious offences.

Second Incident: Simultaneously within moments of the first incident, police were alerted via its Shot Spotter Technology to the area of Flamingo Gardens. It was there where they met the lifeless body of a male, with multiple gunshot injuries to the upper body. This male was found lying near a

white Nissan Cube which was parked at the front of a residence.

Preliminary reports revealed, that the victim was a passenger of a white Japanese vehicle that was driven by a male friend. Subsequently, while driving in the area of Bahamas Boulevard, occupants of a silver Japanese vehicle opened fire on them. The driver and the victim successfully evaded the assailants, however he lost control in the area of Montgomery Avenue.

After which, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the victim behind. EMS personnel were contacted and responded. Checks of the victim were made, where they found no signs of life. A male is presently assisting police with their investigations.

Notably, the victim was outfitted with an ankle monitor and is known to the police for a number of serious offences.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to these incidents or any other matter, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919.