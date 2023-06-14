Woman arrested after raping a 15-year-old child who is related to a senior former high-ranking politician…

SOUTH ANDROS| A 40-year-old woman from Mangrove Cay, Andros is expected to be transported into New Providence tomorrow after sexually assaulting a minor.

Sources on the ground in South Andros told BP, “da dutty woman” lost all her pride; gripped with deep affection for the young child who has since fallen ill.

BP wonders what kinda wicked agents of Satan are dese?! Dey molesting the churrin in the quiet communities now?

Pray for the young child and all da churrin dem! They are NOT Safe!

We report yinner decide!